Tuesday Headlines: Water bills, Remote learning, Ostlund building

City of Billings shuts off water for 147 unpaid accounts

BILLINGS - The city of Billings began shutting off water service to more than 140 residents Monday for unpaid bills, with nearly 1,000 customers still at risk.

The shut-offs come after a year and a half of billing problems from new software that caused some bills to skyrocket.

City officials say 43 accounts have already been restored, and payment plans are available for those who qualify.

Parents adapt as Park City students begin remote learning after asbestos concerns

PARK CITY - Students in Park City continue their week in remote learning after severe winds damaged the school's roof.

Crews say during repairs, they found vermiculite containing asbestos, forcing the temporary move online.

Preschool through third-grade classes are still meeting in-person at different buildings, with other students not expected to fully return until mid-February.

Yellowstone County commissioners start new year in Ostlund Building

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County commissioners have a new home in downtown Billings.

The Ostlund Building, named after Commissioner John Ostlund, who died in a plane crash last June, officially opened this month.

The building serves as a one-stop shop for county services, including the DMV, public works, and emergency services.

Construction crews are still finishing up work, with everything expected to be complete by early February.

