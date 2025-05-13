Tuesday Headlines: Trailer Park murder, Gunfire concerns, Tow company order

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, May 13

Billings residents react to homicide investigation in Meadowlark Trailer Park

Residents react to homicide investigation at Billings trailer park

BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is investigating a weekend house fire that turned into a homicide case after crews discovered a man dead inside the burned home.

The fire occurred early Saturday morning at the Meadowlark Trailer Park, destroying one home.

Justin Hosey, 32, was arrested in Hardin in connection with the incident.

The sheriff says Hosey could face homicide, theft, arson and tampering with evidence charges.

Read the story here

Violence from car meetup in Billings prompts safety concerns and police crackdown

Violence from car meetup in Billings prompts safety concerns and police crackdown

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night at a Town Pump along King Avenue West.

Detectives say a fight during a late-night car meet-up erupted into gunfire, damaging a vehicle and a gas pump. One person was arrested in connection with the incident, though not directly for the gunfire.

The shooting has prompted some businesses in the area to boost their security.

Read the story here

Judge: Anderson Towing must go back in city of Billings tow-truck rotation

Judge: Anderson Towing must go back in city of Billings tow-truck rotation

BILLINGS - A U.S. District Court judge has ruled that a towing service will return to the Billings city rotation.

The city removed Anderson's from its rotation in November after a state tow truck resolution complaint committee decided the company had overcharged a Bozeman business.

Anderson's attorneys argued that the city violated the company's due process rights.

Read the story here

Watch the latest weather forecast