Judge: Anderson Towing must go back in city of Billings tow-truck rotation

Anderson Towing is back in the city of Billings rotation following a ruling from a U.S. District Court judge.

The city took Anderson out of its rotation in November after a state Tow Truck Resolution Complaint Committee decided that the company had overcharged Kenyon Noble, a Bozeman business.

Anderson just completed a six-month suspension on the recommendation of the committee.

At that time, the city of Billings took Anderson off the list for two weeks, meaning that the tow company would not be called in to help on an emergency.

In February, the police department suspended Anderson permanently, after it said it received complaints from others who claimed they were overcharged.

Anderson’s attorneys argued that the city violated the company’s due process rights.

U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy of Butte agreed and granted a preliminary injunction ordering that Anderson be put back on the list, pending final resolution of the case.

“We’re glad to be back in the rotation," said Rob Lehm, Anderson's DOT compliance manager. "If we would’ve had our chance to discuss with the city, it would’ve cleared things up and wouldn’t have gone this way.”

Billings police did not respond to requests for comment for this story.

