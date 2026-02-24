Tuesday Headlines: State of the Union, Uncertainty in Mexico, Inspiring hockey

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, Feb. 24

Trump delivers State of the Union amid tariff, Iran concerns

High interest in State Of The Union amid economic worries

President Trump is set to deliver his State of the Union address tonight, touting his agenda less than 9 months before midterm elections.

Trump will face questions over his tariff policies after the Supreme Court ruled his "Liberation Day" tariffs illegal, as well as growing concern over a potential U.S. strike on Iran. Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger will deliver the Democratic response.

Read the full story

Billings residents navigate uncertainty as Mexico violence disrupts travel plans

Billings residnets navigate uncertainty as Mexico violence disrupts travel plans

BILLINGS - At least 73 people are dead after Mexican forces killed top cartel leader El Mencho over the weekend. In retaliation, cartel members torched vehicles and blocked roads, trapping several Montanans — including at least one woman from Billings.

Travel agents are urging anyone still in the area to stay in contact with their airlines and the U.S. Embassy.

A Missoula group has also been in contact with Senators Tim Sheehy and Steve Daines. Their offices have ensured them they will help get them home if their flight tomorrow falls through.

Read the full story

Youth hockey players inspired by Team USA men's and women's gold medals

Youth hockey players inspired by Team USA men's and women's gold medals

BILLINGS - Young hockey players at the Billings Amateur Hockey League say both U.S. teams' gold medal wins are already paying off on the ice, sparking fresh inspiration and bigger dreams.

With a new ice arena being built at Amend Park and an Olympic player hailing from Montana, players and parents say the future of Big Sky hockey has never looked brighter.

Read the full story

Q2 Weather