Youth hockey players inspired by Team USA men's and women's gold medals

The Billings Amateur Hockey League (BAHL) players came to practice on Monday inspired, after watching the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team win the gold medal on Sunday.

“It was great, it was fun,” said Josh Roney.

Roney says he and his son are big fans of the USA hockey teams.

“He was clapping for all the players when they gave the medals out,” Roney said about his seven-year old son Cam. “He was very much happy. He was up running around the bed. He was clapping for the medals. He was cheering.”

For the first time in 46 years, Team USA is golden on the biggest stage, clinching the championship with a 2-1 overtime victory in hockey over Canada.

The players returned to America Monday, with congratulations from President Trump and the nation still buzzing.

The victory is already bringing a new wave of fans and sparking fresh interest in the sport.

Many of the young players woke up early to watch the men’s team win the gold medal.

And some have already drawn inspiration from watching the men and the women win gold medals.

“We actually got a lot of inspiration,” said Aine Cavan, 12. “I actually had a 12-year old state tournament this weekend, and right after the Olympic game, we won our state championship.”

Cavan helped her co-ed team win the title after watching the men’s game.

“The coaches were like showing us things we can work on, the forecheck and all that stuff,” Cavan said.

And there’s plenty of enthusiasm and excitement among the young hockey players.

“They tried really hard,” said Hattie Hoefle,” “So if they weren't trying hard, they wouldn't have won. It would have been, like, so far off. So that show if I try hard, then it will pay off.”

“It inspires me,” said Seanus Cavan. “Keep chasing your dream kids and then like it like they believe. It's like such an honor to actually be there.”

A energy at Centennial Ice Arena with the new ice arena getting built at Amend Park, the MSU Bobcats heading ot the national championships, and with Olympic hockey player Jake Sanderson from Whitefish.

“That really was an inspiration for a lot of these kids out here because Montana hockey, you know, sometimes you think about like this is where it ends,” said Aubrey Peterschick, BAHL manager. “But to be able to have a kid from Montana who made the Olympic team was really special.”

“It's different than the NHL,” said Melissa Huckabay, a hockey parent. “There's definitely a different feeling, a different level of camaraderie. And I think that speaks to the kids, too, the sportsmanship aspect, for sure.”

“It was amazing, because we got both teams win,” Hoefle. “So USA won all hockey, so it was just so cool to watch.”