Tuesday Headlines: Stabbing victim, Road rage, Vocabulary Bowl

Family and friends mourn man killed in Billings stabbing

BILLINGS - Family and friends of Keith Breckenridge are grieving after the 51-year-old was found dead in a Billings alley last Friday night.

Billings police discovered Breckenridge's body shortly after 10 p.m. in an alley near Adams Street and Roosevelt Avenue after neighbors reported hearing a commotion.

Police said his death was the result of an apparent stabbing.

Breckenridge served for years on the Hardin Volunteer Fire Department before recently retiring.

Billings family survives aggressive road-rage incident

BILLINGS - A Billings family's return home turned frightening on Saturday when a woman followed them to their residence and threatened them with a gun in their driveway.

Jonathon Martinez says he, his wife, and their two children were confronted by the 39-year-old woman.

"She took off after I talked to her," Martinez said.

Billings police later found the woman on a nearby rooftop on 22nd Street West, leading to an hours-long standoff.

The woman was arrested and now faces several charges.

Billings middle school wins first place in Montana in a worldwide competition

BILLINGS - Students at Ben Steele Middle School learned the definition of victory recently, clinching first place in a worldwide vocabulary competition.

Out of more than 300,000 learners and 30,000 teachers across more than 100 countries, Ben Steele mastered more than 6,500 words, winning the Vocabulary.com Vocabulary Bowl.

Eighth-grade English teacher Mariko Trudell emphasized that the bi-annual competition serves a greater purpose beyond just winning.

"While a contest, (it) ultimately sets the students up for success in multiple subject areas," Trudell said.

