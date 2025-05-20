Tuesday Headlines: Stabbing victim, Road rage, Vocabulary Bowl

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, May 20
Family and friends mourn man killed in Billings stabbing
BILLINGS - Family and friends of Keith Breckenridge are grieving after the 51-year-old was found dead in a Billings alley last Friday night.
Billings police discovered Breckenridge's body shortly after 10 p.m. in an alley near Adams Street and Roosevelt Avenue after neighbors reported hearing a commotion.
Police said his death was the result of an apparent stabbing.
Breckenridge served for years on the Hardin Volunteer Fire Department before recently retiring.
Billings family survives aggressive road-rage incident
BILLINGS - A Billings family's return home turned frightening on Saturday when a woman followed them to their residence and threatened them with a gun in their driveway.
Jonathon Martinez says he, his wife, and their two children were confronted by the 39-year-old woman.
"She took off after I talked to her," Martinez said.
Billings police later found the woman on a nearby rooftop on 22nd Street West, leading to an hours-long standoff.
The woman was arrested and now faces several charges.
Billings middle school wins first place in Montana in a worldwide competition
BILLINGS - Students at Ben Steele Middle School learned the definition of victory recently, clinching first place in a worldwide vocabulary competition.
Out of more than 300,000 learners and 30,000 teachers across more than 100 countries, Ben Steele mastered more than 6,500 words, winning the Vocabulary.com Vocabulary Bowl.
Eighth-grade English teacher Mariko Trudell emphasized that the bi-annual competition serves a greater purpose beyond just winning.
"While a contest, (it) ultimately sets the students up for success in multiple subject areas," Trudell said.
