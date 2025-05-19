BILLINGS — The family and friends of 51-year-old Keith Breckenridge are struggling to come to terms with the shock and sadness following his tragic death after an apparent stabbing on Friday night.

Breckenridge's body was found a little after 10 p.m. by Billings police, in an alley near Adams Street and Roosevelt Avenue, after neighbors in the area reported hearing a commotion.

Family and friends mourn man killed in Billings stabbing

On Monday afternoon, the Yellowstone County Coroner's Office confirmed Breckenridge was the man deceased and said that the cause of death was determined as a stabbing, though authorities were still investigating. As of Monday afternoon, no one has been arrested for the crime.

Breckenridge's brother-in-law and close friend, Rod Kraft, expressed the confusion and heartache that has engulfed their family the past few days.

"The guy didn't have an enemy in this world," Kraft said. "Everyone that met him was a friend."

Kraft said it's been emotionally overwhelming.

"When the stomach ache subsides, then you get angry and you ask why?" Kraft said. "I know we hear it all the time that he didn't deserve it, but frankly he didn't deserve it."

Meanwhile, Breckenridge's former high school classmates in Hardin were also left in shock. Ruby Zier said the two grew up as neighbors, and it was difficult to hear the news.

"I still can't believe it," Zier said. "It's so surreal. Something happened that shouldn't have happened, and he was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Zier said she was saddened to hear the news and that it didn't make sense.

"Why?" Zier explained her original reaction. "He's never hurt anyone. He helps everyone."

Breckenridge served for years on the Hardin Volunteer Fire Department until retiring in the past few years and moving to Billings. Another former classmate, Christy Kepp-Morse, said he was always kind to everyone growing up.

"It's just a shock and really sad," said Kepp-Morse. "I can't reiterate any more that he was a great, loving soul that would do anything for anyone.”

Questions surrounding the circumstances of his death remain, with no arrests and the family stating that Breckenridge doesn't live near the alley where he was found.

“There’s reason to believe that the injuries didn’t occur there, but that it’s where he passed away," Kraft said. "He wasn’t there because he wanted to be."

As the investigation continues, family and friends hope for answers that will provide some closure.

“If we can get some sort of closure and some sort of accountability, that would help greatly,” Kraft stated.

“Justice for Keith," Zier said with tears in her eyes. "Justice for Keith right now is all I’m hoping for.”