Victim in Billings South Side stabbing identified

The man found dead in a South Side alleyway Friday night was identified Monday as Keith Breckenridge, 51 of Billings, according to the Yellowstone County Coroner's Office.

The cause of death was stabbing, according to the coroner's office.

Breckenridge was a former Hardin volunteer firefighter, according to his social media account, and grew up in Hardin.

Breckenridge's body was found near the intersection of Adams Street and Roosevelt Avenue with stabbing and blunt-force-trauma wounds, according to police.

Billings police are investigating, and a suspect has not been arrested.

