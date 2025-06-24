Tuesday Headlines: 'Retaliation, escalation', Public lands, Downtown demolition

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, June 24

Montanans respond to attacks on Iran's nuclear sites and retaliation

BILLINGS - Contrary to a ceasefire agreement announced by President Trump, the deal appears to be off.

Israel is now accusing Iran of violating the agreement, which Iran denies, with Israel claiming Iran had launched more missiles at the country.

Meanwhile, Montana leaders are responding to the United States' strike on three key Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.

Republican State Senator Ken Bogner says while he agrees with wanting to keep nuclear weapons away from Iran, he disagrees with escalation.

Concerns rise over sale of Wyoming public lands in 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

The potential sale of some of Wyoming's public lands as part of the proposed "Big Beautiful Bill" is causing concern among residents.

Currently, the bill would allow for 0.5 to 0.75 percent of U.S. Forest Service or BLM land to be sold in 11 western states.

Wyoming U.S. Representative Harriet Hageman says that states would have a lot to say about which lands end up being sold.

Rockman building demolition paves way for new downtown Billings hotel

BILLINGS - Demolition is underway for a new seven-story Marriott hotel in downtown Billings.

The new building will take the place of the vacant Rockman Building on 2nd Avenue North.

The hotel will feature 140 rooms, a rooftop restaurant, and parking. The building is expected to be completed by the summer of 2027.

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A beautiful start to the first week of summer

