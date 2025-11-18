Tuesday Headlines: Nonprofit scandals, Scanner scam, Brawl of the Wild

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, Nov. 18

Billings organizations step up oversight support after recent nonprofit scandals

BILLINGS — After weeks of scrutiny over mismanagement at multiple high-profile nonprofits, three major Billings organizations are launching new efforts to restore public trust and strengthen oversight across the sector.

The Billings Chamber of Commerce, the Billings Community Foundation, and United Way of Yellowstone County announced a coordinated initiative Friday aimed at expanding training, transparency, and board-governance support for local nonprofit leaders and board members.

The move follows a string of recent controversies that made headlines, including criminal charges and internal investigations involving leaders at Centennial Ice Arena, the Montana Rescue Mission, and New Day Inc.

Sheridan Police encounter new scam where scammers take advantage of real emergencies

SHERIDAN, Wyo. - Police in Sheridan say they have come across a new scam that is more advanced than others

"This individual advised he received a call from a Wyoming number," said Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska. "An individual purported to be a paramedic who was working an accident with the male's younger sister and infant."

Koltiska says that based on what the caller was saying about the supposed accident, the target of the scam was concerned and followed the scammer's instructions.

124th Brawl of the Wild preview

MISSOULA — It'll be a No. 2-vs.-No. 3 Brawl of the Wild.

Montana and Montana State held firm in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday. The Grizzlies (11-0 overall, 7-0 Big Sky) are second and the Bobcats (9-2, 7-0) are third.

North Dakota State (11-0) is the unanimous No. 1-ranked team after the Bison received all 56 first-place votes. Lehigh (11-0) and Tarleton State (10-1) are Nos. 4 and 5.

