Tuesday Headlines: MSU professor, Wolf encounter, Thanksgiving meals

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, Nov. 25

MSUB professor disputes misconduct allegations as university cites policy violations

MSUB professor disputes misconduct allegations as university cites policy violations, undisclosed relationship

BILLINGS — A Montana State University Billings professor facing possible termination is rejecting allegations of misconduct detailed in newly obtained university documents, while a former student who was cited in the complaint says the university is right to move toward firing him.

Dr. Joshua Hill, an economics professor who has been with the university since 2013, and Dr. Jennifer Scroggins, a criminal justice professor and department chair, were suspended on Sept. 3, the first day of fall classes.

Their sudden departure left dozens of students scrambling to replace courses needed for graduation. University officials have declined to comment, citing a "personnel matter."

Read the full story

Way too close: Photographer captures viral Yellowstone National Park wolf encounter

Way too close: Photographer captures viral Yellowstone NP wolf encounter

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Keith Kerbs was watching wolves at Yellowstone National Park when he saw a man getting very close to them.

That's when he began snapping photos and recording a video that has since gone viral online, sparking outrage.

"I’ll be honest with you – while I was recording it, I thought this could go viral. It did occur to me, but then I was like, who am I – I'm nobody. Then to see it go like this is kind of crazy," said Kerbs, a photographer visiting the park from Washington state.

Read the full story

'A gift from heaven': Billings Family Service begins handing out 1,400 Thanksgiving meals

'A gift from Heaven': Billings Family Service begins handing out 1,400 Thanksgiving meals

BILLINGS — Billings Family Service began handing out 1,400 Thanksgiving meals on Monday morning.

The annual event is the result of community donations, including the 1,000 turkeys donated by Q2 following the Turkey Tuesday fundraiser.

Priscilla and Dennis Klostermeier were among the hundreds looking to collect their meal.

"It's a gift from heaven," Priscilla said. "I love it. It's our Thanksgiving."

Read the full story

Watch the latest weather forecast