Tuesday Headlines: Missing hiker, Abortion laws, Heights water rates

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, June 10

Search launched for hiker swept away in creek near Red Lodge

RED LODGE - Rescue crews are searching by ground and air for a 23-year-old man who fell into East Rosebud Creek near Rimrock Lake while hiking with a friend.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the man was hiking the Beaten Path Trail to Cooke City.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office and Red Lodge Fire Rescue are coordinating the search efforts and asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff.

MT Supreme Court rules three abortion laws from 2021 are unconstitutional

HELENA - The Montana Supreme Court has upheld a district court decision striking down three abortion-related laws passed by the 2021 legislature.

The laws would have banned abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, required abortion providers to ask patients if they wanted to see an ultrasound, and placed additional restrictions on abortion drugs.

In a 69-page opinion, the court ruled that the laws violated the state constitution's right to privacy.

Billings Heights water district says decisions must be made on rates

BILLINGS - While Billings Heights residents could face water rate increases, the water board says no decision has been made yet and any increases could be lower than initially projected.

The County Water District of the Billings Heights issued a statement saying nothing is definite regarding water rates.

Officials expect any increases to come in below the 12.2% increase previously anticipated for July 1.

