Billings Heights water district says decisions must be made on rates

Billings Heights residents could face an increase in water rates.

The city has proposed a 12.2 percent increase starting on July 1 and 28.4 percent in two years.

Billings heights water district says decisions still need to be made on rates

However, the Heights water board says no decision has been made and expects lower rate increases.

The County Water District of the Billings Heights issued a statement saying nothing is definite with water rates.

“The individual that does our rate studies, he will meet with the city and discuss if this is correct, if it's not correct,” said Doug Kary, Heights water board vice president. “What is the correct number for that? And going through that process, we'll come up with something.”

Kary expects the increases to be lower than the 12.2 percent starting on July 1 and 28.4 percent in two years, as was stated at a Billings City Council work session last week.

“They might be right on the money,” Kary said. “That's the worst-case scenario. So 12 percent increase in the cost of the water might equate to 50 percent of that, six percent to the customer.”

Kary agrees with the reason given for the increases, which is to help pay for the new West End treatment plant.

He says board members have different opinions on whether the Heights should pay for that new plant.

“We're still getting the same water from the old treatment plant regardless,” said Ming Cabera, a former board member. “We're not getting a nickel's worth. They can't get the water over there.”

Cabrera still owns a business in the Heights and is a water district customer.

“To say those numbers, they're going to come in high no matter what,” Cabrera said. “Because it's just like anybody in negotiations, start up high and get down to where we need to be on the mediation.”

And they all agree and expect some sort of an increase, hoping to finalize the numbers in the near future.

“Definitely some increase is expected,” Kary said. “The Heights water district does not expect to have a free ride.”

“They've still got to get the consultants on board and there's negotiation that needs to be done,” Cabrera said.