Tuesday Headlines: Manhunt continues, Teen sentenced, Pet killed

'Focusing efforts': Anaconda-Deer Lodge Police Chief gives statement on search for shooting suspect

ANACONDA - The search continued Monday night for the suspect accused of killing four people at an Anaconda bar on Friday.

On Monday, joint law enforcement teams continued to search the mountains west of town for 45-year-old Michael Brown. Law enforcement says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

“The Anaconda Law Enforcement Officers are working hand in hand with folks from the assisting agencies. I recognize the public wanting regular updates and knowing they haven’t heard from me as much as you’d like,” Anaconda Deer Lodge Chief of Police Bill Sather said at a press conference. “I am focusing my efforts to find Mr. Brown and our law enforcement officers are doing the same.”

Billings teen sentenced to prison for South Side shooting

BILLINGS - A Billings teenager who was charged as an adult for a deadly shooting in a South Side alley has been sentenced to prison.

Corry Daniel Wolfname, who was 15 at the time of the shooting on Nov. 3, 2023, was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to deliberate homicide with a weapons enhancement.

Wolfname was charged for the Nov. 3, 2023, shooting death of 17-year-old Vydell Yellowrobe.

Fence damage presumed vandalism causes death of dog

BILLINGS - A car ran over a dog after a fence was allegedly kicked into, creating a hole big enough for the dog to escape its backyard.

The fence damage resembles a TikTok trend called “The Kool-Aid Man Challenge”, which mimics the way the Kool-Aid mascot would run into walls.

“I have looked it up online and it looks like it's a trend with high school kids,” said Steven Frankfurt, the property owner.

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A near-seasonal Tuesday

