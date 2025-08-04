Billings teen sentenced to prison for South Side shooting

BILLINGS - A Billings teenager who was charged as an adult for a deadly shooting in a South Side alley has been sentenced to prison.

Corry Daniel Wolfname, who was 15 at the time of the shooting on Nov. 3, 2023, was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to deliberate homicide with a weapons enhancement.

Wolfname was charged for the Nov. 3, 2023, shooting death of 17-year-old Vydell Yellowrobe.

Wolfname, Yellowrobe, and at least two other teens had previously arranged to meet in a South Side alley to exchange $500 for a stolen handgun, according to court records.

Gunfire erupted during the exchange, and Yellowrobe was struck numerous times and later died at a Billings hospital.

Two other teens were charged in the slaying, including Rueben Thomas Tsosie, who was 16 at the time of the shooting. According to state prison records, Tsosie was convicted as an adult and has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for deliberate homicide with a weapons enhancement.

Charges are pending against the third teen.

