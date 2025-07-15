Tuesday Headlines: Downtown TIF, Murder plea, Back-to-school supplies

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, July 15

Billings City Council approves $1.3 million in TIF funding to boost downtown housing, pedestrian safety

BILLINGS - The Billings City Council has approved more than $1.3 million in tax increment financing funds for two development projects aimed at enhancing the downtown area.

One proposal includes installing pedestrian crossing beacons on Montana Avenue to improve safety for those traveling on foot in the busy corridor.

The other project focuses on renovating the long-vacant Masonic Temple. According to the Downtown Billings Association, the renovation aims to transform the historic building into a multi-use space that will include 10 residential units.

Billings ex-boxer pleads not guilty to killing girlfriend

BILLINGS - A former cruiserweight boxer has pleaded not guilty to charges related to a Fourth of July homicide.

Anthony Ray Sullivan is charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence or a witness. He is accused of killing Kari Ellen Daily while her 8-year-old daughter was asleep inside their Southern Bluffs Lane home.

Sullivan's bond is set at $500,000.

As back-to-school costs push $600, United Way fights to ease the load

BILLINGS - The United Way of Yellowstone County is working to ease back-to-school burdens through its school supply donation campaign.

The organization is collecting everything from crayons and notebooks to backpacks and hygiene items for local students.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average cost for back-to-school supplies now totals nearly $600 per student.

