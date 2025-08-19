Tuesday Headlines: Billings fires, Car into house, Park vandalism

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, Aug. 19

Two fires strike Billings area

BILLINGS - Two plumes of smoke were visible in and around the Billings area as firefighters battled blazes at Moser Dome and a metal salvage yard.

The Moser Dome fire, located just north of Silesia, has grown to nearly 1,200 acres. The blaze on Moser Dome Road just off of Old Highway 212 ignited following a storm.

Meanwhile, drivers on I-90 witnessed another fire in Lockwood as it burned through metal at Big Sky Steel and Salvage.

Crews described the salvage yard fire as a "very challenging" scene and urged people to avoid the area.

Crash into Billings Heights home sparks renewed safety concerns on Wicks Lane

BILLINGS - A family living on Wicks Lane in Billings Heights woke up to a car smashing into the side of their home Sunday morning.

The crash has prompted concerns among community members about ongoing traffic problems, with several crashes and traffic complaints reported in the area since the start of the year. No one was injured in this incident.

Vandals strike Lake Elmo State Park bathroom, sprinkler heads

Lake Elmo State Park dealing with vandalism

BILLINGS - Officials are working to stop vandalism at Lake Elmo State Park.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said vandals damaged a toilet, threw wet toilet paper in the women's restroom, and put graffiti on the door last week.

Officials said the vandals also destroyed 17 sprinkler heads. They are offering a $1,000 reward for any information.

