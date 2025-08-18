Fire burning in salvage yard near Lockwood

Firefighters are responding to a large fire in a salvage yard near Lockwood, Yellowstone County said Monday.

County officials said "numerous" firefighting resources are in the area, along with law enforcement to help with traffic control, officials said in an emergency alert.

A smoke column is highly visible, and crews are working to contain what officials called a "very challenging fire."

Officials urged the public to avoid the area or stop on the roadways. In addition, people should avoid calling 911 unless the fire spreads.

Here's the full release:

Please refrain from approaching the area or stopping on roadways as traffic congestion is a concern.

Please also refrain from calling 911 to report the fire or smoke unless you see flames associated with an entirely separate fire in a different location.

Those with respiratory conditions should avoid exposure to the smoke by remaining indoors.

There is no need to evacuate and no further cause for concern at this time. Should this change, and updated Alert will be sent.