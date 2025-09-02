Tuesday Headlines: Back-to-School, Labor Day celebration, Veteran healing

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, Sept. 2

Cody police help keep streets safe around schools

CODY - For many students across Montana and Wyoming, the first week of school is upon them. From Yellowstone County to Cody, Wyoming, kids are preparing to head back to the classroom, and law enforcement is already taking action to ensure their safety.

The Cody Police Department is actively issuing warnings in school zones as part of increased safety measures. Speeding violations are heavily enforced with fines starting at $160, while violations involving school bus laws carry steeper penalties of $400.

School staff say officers help keep their campuses safe while building rapport with their students through these enforcement efforts.

Hundreds rally for workers' rights at Labor Day picnic in Billings

BILLINGS - The week started off with Labor Day, bringing labor unions together nationwide and in Montana.

The Billings annual celebration took place at Rose Park, where union members took a break from their typical workday to honor historic achievements that secured critical worker protections.

Billings Marine finds healing through surfing at National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

BILLINGS - A Billings veteran is finding healing through surfing and adaptive sports.

Matt Wolcott was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury after serving in the Marines.

Wolcott says physical activity, like surfing and adaptive sports, has become a therapeutic outlet. He participated in the 18th annual National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic in California, demonstrating how alternative therapies can support veteran recovery.

