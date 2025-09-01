Cody Police help keep streets safe around schools

Cody Police have been writing up citations and giving warnings in school zones at the beginning of the school year.

Fines for speeding violations start at $160 and school bus violations cost $400.

The speed limit is 20 miles per hour in school zones.

“As far as traffic goes, speeding is our number one issue that we have,” said Officer Justin Dollard, school resource officer. “People definitely go too fast. Some people just aren't aware of the school zones.”

Dollard works Inside to build up a rapport with the students in Park County School District 6.

Jamie Posey has made sure drivers can see the kids crossing the street to East Side School for 15 years.

“I try to keep people safe,” Posey said. “Actually, I almost got hit this morning right off the bat. People aren't paying attention to what is going on. Too many people on their cell phones and they're in a big hurry to go nowhere.”

She also says the police officers make a big difference.

“I love it when the police are here,” Posey said. “They really help out.”

And that's what Sergeant John Harris does under the police chief's Adopt a School Program.

During the first couple weeks of school, officers have stopped drivers in school zones, often just giving warnings.

“They respect the fact that we're enforcing the laws,” Harris said. “I don’t know how many times people thank me for doing my job even after I've given him a citation.”

The officers patrol around the school looking for people who are speeding or who may not stop for a school bus.

Teachers, parents, and the administration all appreciate what the police are doing to help with safety.

“I enjoy seeing them here and I see their cars in here a lot just in the little pull around,” said Melissa Sorenson, a parent of a child at Sunset Elementary School. “And so I know that they're walking the schools and they're in here all the time.”

Police have warned drivers for speeding but have issued tickets for passing stopped school buses.

At East Side School, Principal Joseph Smith says officers keep the campus safe, build the rapport with students, and even give them a role model.

“I just love having the police officers in and around the building,” Smith said. “So it's part of our career thing, you know, they're a career on display.”

Dollard makes connections with students at several schools, including Cody High School.

“It's extremely important,” Dollard said about being on campus. “It builds long term relationships with the students, makes positive relationships that last a lifetime.”

“There's quite a bit of effort on the police department to be seen so that people do respect the law and try to be safe around here,” said Mark Landerman, a teacher at Cody High School.

“It's funny when Officer Harris walked in here, my kids were all at ease,” said Jessica Hill, a Sunset Elementary teacher and a parent. “Nobody was worried because they're used to seeing him. We try and keep them as safe as we can here, but it's amazing to know that when they leave here they're safe because of the Cody P.D."

“And I've got a good rapport with those people and overall it just helps with good community relationships,” said Harris.