Tuesday Headlines: Arson suspect, Police budget, $1.5B in construction

Hardin man arrested for arson after Billings apartment fire

BILLINGS - Billings police have identified 27-year-old Reese Gray of Hardin as the suspect in an apartment fire that occurred on the Billings South Side over the weekend.

Gray faces possible charges of arson, criminal endangerment and animal cruelty following the Saturday incident.

Witnesses reported seeing Gray running from the apartment shortly before police arrested him several blocks away.

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation, and a cat died in the fire.

Billings City Council looks at smaller budget for police

BILLINGS - The Billings City Council reviewed budget proposals Monday night, including potential cuts for the police department.

The proposed budget would be approximately $35.3 million, down almost 2.3 percent compared to last year.

This follows the Legislature's passage of a law that decreased property taxes. The council will continue budget discussions at a special session tonight.

Big Sky Economic Development touts $1.5B in construction spending in Billings

BILLINGS - Construction projects valued at more than $1.5 billion are either underway or coming soon to Billings.

Among these projects is the $37 million College of Veterinary Medicine at Rocky Vista University.

Construction crews expect the building to be completed by spring of next year.

