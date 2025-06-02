Watch Now
Billings police announce arson arrest

Blaze damaged South Side residence
Billings firefighters work to put out a blaze at a South Side residence Saturday evening. Authorities said a man has been arrested for setting the fire.
BILLINGS - Billings police announced Monday morning that a man was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly setting fire to a South Side residence.

Police said in a press release that the fire at 2720 Fourth Avenue South was reported Saturday at 6:42 p.m.

Witnesses reported seeing someone running from the apartment, and officers arrested 27-year-old Reese Gray several blocks away.

No serious injuries were reported, although the occupant of the apartment told MTN News a stranger saved her life by alerting her to the blaze. A cat was found deceased inside the apartment.

Gray, of Hardin, has been booked into the Yellowstone County jail on possible charges of arson, criminal endangerment, and animal cruelty.

Billings woman credits stranger for saving her life in South Side fire

