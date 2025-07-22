Tuesday Headlines: Armed school marshal, Measles at church camp, City black bear

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, July 22

Billings school board looks at policy authorizing employee to carry gun

BILLINGS - The Billings Public Schools board is considering a policy that would allow appointing a school employee to be certified as an armed school marshal.

The school superintendent says the marshal program would put the board in charge of selecting someone who has gone through a vetting process, requiring them to meet certain qualifications.

No one spoke in favor of the policy during Monday night's public comment, while the district sees benefits in this potential process.

Vaccination awareness grows after first suspected measles case in Yellowstone County

BILLINGS - A Billings church is working to stop the spread of measles after a child attending its vacation Bible school later tested positive for the virus.

"The moment that church leaders found out about the measles case, they took immediate proactive actions to stop or slow the spread," Pastor Jeff Romans said.

About 110 kids attended the bible school throughout the week, alongside about 60 volunteers.

Police investigating bear sightings in Billings South Side

BILLINGS - A young black bear that made its presence known across an area of Billings Southside is now safely outside of city limits.

Billings police say they were able to drive the bear out of the area after numerous reports of the animal roaming around King Avenue East and Jackson Street.

State wildlife officials say the bear did not act aggressively and was not getting into any attractants.

