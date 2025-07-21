Police investigate bear sightings on Billings Southside

Update 12:02 p.m.

Billings police said state wildlife officials have been notified of the bear within the city limits.

"FWP was contacted about the bear," police said on social media. "They will not come out until the bear becomes a nusiance (becomes aggressive, gets into garbage). Please stay vigilant and do not approach the bear. Please report if the bear is being a nusiance."

___________________________________________

(Original Report)

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department was investigating reports of a black bear "roaming the Southside" on Monday morning.

Police said in a social media post shortly after 10 a.m. that the bear sightings were reported around King Avenue East and Jackson Street.

Officers were "actively checking the area," the post states, and residents were asked to call dispatch at 406-657-8460 with additional sightings. Police warned residents not to approach a bear if spotted.

A Billings woman said she was "shocked" to see the bear near her house.

Barb Freier was walking in her neighborhood when she saw the bear. At first, she thought the animal was a dog, but quickly realized it was a bear.

She has lived in the neighborhood for 50 years and said this was her first bear sighting.

"He was coming up the street over here - on Kings Green - and turned, came down in front of my house, but I was behind him and he wasn't worried about me," she said. "He was just going where he was going."

Don Hudson/MTN News Barb Freier describes seeing a black bear Monday morning in her neighborhood.

Billings resident Lovan Plain Bull sent these pictures of the bear near Bunting Street:

Courtesy Lovan Plain Bull The black bear spotted in Billings on Monday morning.

Courtesy Lovan Plain Bull The black bear spotted in Billings on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.