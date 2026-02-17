Tuesday Headlines: Armed Robbery, Water Bills, School Reopens

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, Feb. 17

Billings business robbed at gunpoint, investigation ongoing

BILLINGS - A Billings business on Broadwater Avenue was robbed at gunpoint around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

The suspects entered the store, with one pulling a weapon and demanding merchandise from two female employees. Both men fled the scene and remain at large.

No one was injured during the robbery.

City says 50 Billings ratepayers without water following service shutoffs

BILLINGS - Billings city officials are reporting progress on water bill collections, with 98% of accounts now paid or on payment plans.

This comes after months of confusion over billing software changes led to hundreds of delinquent payments.

The city resumed late fees and service shutoffs in January, with 50 accounts currently disconnected for non-payment.

Park City students and staff excited to be back in class after asbestos cleanup

PARK CITY - Students returned to Park City School on Monday after two months away.

School was closed for cleanup and abatement after December's devastating windstorm damaged the roof and caused asbestos contamination.

Superintendent Dave Whitesell says insurance will cover the more than $2 million cleanup. Students and staff say it feels like the first day of school all over again.

