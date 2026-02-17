Two Armed Men Rob Billings Business, Investigation Ongoing

BILLINGS — Billings police are actively investigating an armed robbery that occurred overnight in the city's west end.

Officers say two men robbed a business before fleeing the scene. Officers confirmed that the suspects were armed during the incident.

According to BPD Sergeant Peterson, the robbery took place at a business along the 1500 block of Broadwater Avenue. Police received a call about the robbery around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two victims: a 21-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman.

Both victims told officers that two men entered the business, with one producing a weapon and demanding merchandise. After taking items from the business, both suspects fled the area.

As of the last report, the suspects have not been found. Police say no one was injured during the robbery.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Billings Police.

The full post on the Billings Police Department Facebook page:

"26-010301 - Robbery

On February 16, 2026 at 2127 hours officers responded to the 1500 block of Broadwater Ave for a robbery call. Officers arrived on scene and located two victims, 21 and 26 year old females. Both stated two male suspects entered the business and one produced a weapon and demanded merchandise. Both male suspects fled the area and at this time they were not located. No injuries were reported. The investigation is on-going.

Sgt Peterson"