Tuesday Headlines: Ambulance crash, Camper destroyed, Hail damage

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, June 17
Ambulance involved in crash on Highway 310 between Fromberg and Bridger
BRIDGER - An ambulance driver and the driver of a pickup truck were both taken to the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon on Highway 310.
The collision involving a Clarks Valley EMS ambulance halted traffic between Fromberg and Bridger for hours while crews responded to the scene.
The ambulance driver had to be extricated from the vehicle.
No other people were in either vehicle, but the ambulance was responding to a call at the time of the crash.
Billings couple survives tree falling on camper in Miles City
MILES CITY - A Billings couple is lucky to be alive after an extremely close call during Sunday's storms as severe weather swept through their campsite.
The Miles City KOA crew confirmed Monday that they cleared a tree that fell onto a camper.
Inside that camper were Daren and Jane Harrell, who were celebrating Father's Day with Jane's dad.
Winnett residents picking up after tennis-ball-sized hail hits community
WINNETT - Residents in the Winnett area are among the many picking up the pieces after severe weather blasted the region with tennis ball-sized hail.
Those living nearby say the largest hail hit hard about 20 minutes southwest of town, with hail smashing through windows and damaging farming equipment.
