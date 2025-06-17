Watch Now
Ambulance involved in crash on Highway 310 between Fromberg and Bridger

A Clarks Fork EMS ambulance was involved in a crash on Highway 310.
A Clarks Fork Valley EMS ambulance was involved in a crash Monday afternoon on Highway 310 between Fromberg and Bridger, delaying traffic for hours.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. The other vehicle involved was a pickup truck.

Two people were taken to the hospital in Billings, the drivers of both the pickup and the ambulance, according to a law enforcement official. The ambulance driver was extricated from the vehicle.

No other passengers or patients were in the vehicles.

The ambulance was responding to a call. It was not immediately clear how many people were involved in the crash.

