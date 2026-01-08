Trailers remain on Park City property despite court-ordered removal deadline

PARK CITY — Trailers on the Homestead Apartment property in Park City remain in place despite a court order requiring their removal by Thursday.

Stillwater County Judge Matthew Wald issued the ruling three weeks ago, ordering the trailers to be removed from the property. The order comes after years of legal battles between property owner Gary Weitz and both the county health department and city sewer and water board.

The ongoing lawsuits allege that sewer leaks at the Homestead property have been contaminating the local water table, creating environmental and health concerns for the surrounding community.

When contacted by Q2, Weitz said he plans to address the media later this week regarding the trailers. He expressed hope that this year will bring "a resolution that is mutually agreeable to all parties."

The legal disputes now extend beyond county and city agencies to include residents living near the Homestead Apartments. Many neighbors have filed their own legal actions against Weitz, claiming the alleged sewer leaks have significantly impacted their property values and caused health problems.

