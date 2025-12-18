Judge orders removal of all remaining trailers at Homestead Apartments in Park City

PARK CITY — A judge ruled Thursday that all remaining trailers at the Homestead Apartments in Park City must be removed within the next three weeks.

The ruling comes after years of lawsuits between property owner Gary Weitz, the Stillwater County health department and the Park City sewer and water board. The lawsuits allege sewer leaks at the Homestead property were contaminating the water table.

Residents are also taking legal action.

Attorney Drew Falkenstein with A.V.A. Law Group has held community meetings with residents in Park City. He says his firm could be representing up to 40 residents who own or rent within a two-mile radius of the Homestead Apartments for health issues and loss of property values resulting from the alleged sewer leaks.

