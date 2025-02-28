Tracks reopen at site of Miles City train derailment as cleanup continues

The tracks at the site of train derailment west of Miles City have reopened to rail traffic, although dozens of mangles train cars line the tracks as the cleanup continues.

New aerial images obtained from Miles City Live show the recovery, as heavy machinery shovels coals into huge piles.

The BNSF train derailed late Monday night, causing 25 cars carrying coal to topple off the tracks.

While no train cars fell into the river, it remains unclear how much coal ended up in the water. Photos from the area show coal stretching from the riverbanks to the water’s edge.

MTN has reached out to BNSF multiple times for an update on the derailment, including an estimate of how much coal is in the river, but has received no response. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has also been contacted for information.

No injuries were reported in Monday's derailment.

Related:

Concerns raised over river health following Miles City train derailment

No injuries reported after Custer County train derailment near Miles City