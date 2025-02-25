No injuries after Custer County train derailment near Miles City

PRESS RELEASE - At approximately 11:00 PM on February 24, 2025, a train hauling coal derailed west of Miles City in Custer County. The derailment involved between 25 and 27 cars. Emergency response teams were quickly deployed, and the incident is currently being managed in coordination with BNSF Railway. At this time, Custer County emergency managment is working directly with BNSF officials to address the situation.

There have been no reported injuries at this time. The cause of the derailment is under investigation. Emergency crews are on site, and initial assessments will be conducted as daylight approaches to gain a clearer understanding of the full scope of the situation.

At this stage, our priority is to assess any potential environmental impact and manage the safety of the area as the situation unfolds. We will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

Cory Cheguis

Custer County Fire Chief