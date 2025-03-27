Thursday Morning Headlines: Ski death investigation, Billings overdoses raise alarm, Vietnam veteran ceremony

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, March 27

Zinne family investigating ski lift death of 37-year-old father, husband

Widow of Billings man killed on Red Lodge chair lift begins investigation

BILLINGS — The wife of a Billings man who died on Red Lodge Mountain two weeks ago after a ski lift accident has now started an independent investigation into what happened.

Jeff Zinne's wife, Meghan, is now being represented by a Billings law firm and is requesting information about his death from the resort.

Red Lodge Mountain officials have previously said Zinne died after falling from the triple chair lift on March 10th after an erratic wind gust.

Read the full story here

Spike in Billings overdoses raises alarm

Billings woman highlights importance of Narcan amid spike in overdose rates

BILLINGS — Health officials at RiverStone Health are raising alarms after a concerning spike in overdose cases in Yellowstone County.

Six overdoses were reported in just three days.

One person died.

An epidemiologist at RiverStone says the spike is suspected to have been caused by opioids.

It's a notable increase. The typical average of overdoses ranges from two to three per week.

Read the full story here

Vietnam Veterans honored in Laurel for a final time

Vietnam vets honored at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel

LAUREL — Veterans and citizens attended the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War yesterday at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.

It was the final ceremony, where veterans received special pins for their service.

The ceremony also brought veterans together to talk about the emotions they continued to deal with following the war.

Read the full story here

Watch the latest weather forecast