Thursday Morning Headlines: Wyoming shooting latest, Environmental act protected, coops rise in popularity

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for 2-13-25

Fathers speaking out in Wyoming

Fathers of Wyoming girls shot by mother grieving in shock

BYRON — The Wyoming community of Byron continues to feel the weight of tragedy after a mother shot her four children before shooting herself.

Three of the little girls died. One, still fighting for her life in a Salt Lake City hospital. The mother, Tranyelle Harshman, also died.

Now both girls’ fathers speak to MTN News as they try to process what happened.

The Big Horn County Sheriff says he urges compassion as questions remain.

Montana lawmakers unanimously support Held decision

Montana Republicans propose new laws in response to Held decision

HELENA — The Montana House and Senate upheld a "landmark decision" in the case of Held v. Montana.

That decision blocks a law that prohibited the state from considering greenhouse gas emissions in environmental reviews.

On the debate floor, there was unanimous agreement on a bill that updates the Montana Environmental Policy Act, having it comply with the Held decision and changes if a court finds a violation.

Backyard coops rise in popularity

Montana Ag Network: Coops continue to curb prices for backyard bird owners

BILLINGS — A growing number of people are starting to take up raising backyard chickens as egg prices continue to see an uptick across the board.

Most cities and towns have restrictions on the number of hens allowed, and not all of them allow the practice.

In a recent spike, the average price of a dozen eggs hit four dollars and 95 cents as of January as avian influenza cases also rise.

