Thursday Morning Headlines: Sheridan man in court, record cold temps, car batteries in demand

Q2 Top Stories for Thursday, Feb. 20

Sheridan coach pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter

SHERIDAN, Wyo. -- The man accused of punching a Sheridan hockey coach so hard that he died entered a plea of no contest to involuntary manslaughter.

Cody McCalla was charged with the crime last July after a fight over a parking spot outside of a rodeo.

Patrick Mudd later died from the incident.

A sentencing date is not yet set.

Read the full story here

Record cold temps recorded in Montana

Billings firefighters help citizens through sub-zero temperatures

BILLINGS -- Temperature records were shattered from one end of the state to the other on Wednesday.

In the far northeast, towns like Scobey recorded 45 degrees below.

In Wolf Point, the wind chill dipped to below 59 Tuesday night.

The far-reaching chill had fire crews like the Billings Fire Department responding to frozen pipes and leaks, along with car crashes.

Read the full story here

Car batteries struggle in severe cold

Cold snap leaves Billings business busy as residents buy new car batteries

BILLINGS -- The arctic freeze put the stopper on car batteries this week with many drivers waking up to cars that wouldn't start.

Employees at businesses like batteries plus in Billings were also busy replacing dead batteries.

They say the cold stretch is longer this year than last, with about four days in January 2024 causing similar demand.

Read the full story here

Watch the latest weather forecast here:

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Let the warm-up begin!

Watch Montana This Morning