Wyoming man pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter in death of hockey coach

The man charged in the death of a Sheridan youth hockey coach has pleaded no contest to one charge of involuntary manslaughter, according to Sheridan Media.

Cody McCalla, 34, entered his plea Wednesday in Sheridan County district court to charges in the death of 48-year-old Patrick Mudd. McCalla was charged after the two had an altercation over a parking spot on July 12, 2024, and McCalla punched Mudd, causing traumatic brain injury that resulted in his death.

As part of the binding plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend four to six years in prison during sentencing. If a judge rejects this sentence, McCalla can withdraw his no contest plea and continue to appeal the court's previous rejection of his attempt to dismiss the case based on Wyoming's stand-your-ground law.

Prosecutors also agreed not to prosecute McCalla for other crimes related to the incident, including what they alleged were multiple instances of perjury while testifying on his motion, according to Sheridan Media.

District Court Judge Ben Kirven ordered that a presentence investigation be completed by the Department of Corrections Division of Probation and Parole. The sentencing will take place shortly after the presentence investigation is completed, which Judge Kirven said is approximately 60 days from the change of plea hearing, according to Sheridan Media.

