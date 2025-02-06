Judge denies motion to drop charges against Sheridan man accused of manslaughter

A Wyoming judge has denied a motion to dismiss all charges against a man accused of punching a Sheridan hockey coach so hard that he died.

Patrick Mudd, 48, died last summer after he and 34-year-old Cody McCalla got into a fight over a parking spot outside a rodeo.

McCalla was charged with involuntary manslaughter, and his attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the charges, claiming McCalla acted in self-defense under Wyoming's stand-your-ground law.

District Court Judge Benjamin Kirven disagreed and denied that motion, according to Sheridan Media. A five-day jury trial is now set to begin in early March, with McCalla facing up to 20 years in prison.