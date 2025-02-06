Watch Now
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Judge denies motion to drop charges against Sheridan man accused of manslaughter

Court News 1280x720.png
MTN NEWS
Court News 1280x720.png
Posted

A Wyoming judge has denied a motion to dismiss all charges against a man accused of punching a Sheridan hockey coach so hard that he died.

Patrick Mudd, 48, died last summer after he and 34-year-old Cody McCalla got into a fight over a parking spot outside a rodeo.

McCalla was charged with involuntary manslaughter, and his attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the charges, claiming McCalla acted in self-defense under Wyoming's stand-your-ground law.

District Court Judge Benjamin Kirven disagreed and denied that motion, according to Sheridan Media. A five-day jury trial is now set to begin in early March, with McCalla facing up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader