Wyoming man charged for fatal parking lot dispute claims self-defense

SHERIDAN, Wyo. - A man who punched a Sheridan, Wyo. hockey coach so hard that he died is now claiming he acted in self-defense.

Cody McCalla, 34, faces one count of involuntary manslaughter for the July 12 death of 48-year-old Patrick Mudd, who died one day after McCalla punched him outside a rodeo as the two were arguing over a parking spot.

McCalla’s attorney has requested a John’s Hearing where a defendant is allowed to ask the judge to dismiss a case on grounds of self-defense.

The prosecution on Monday filed a rebuttal objecting to the self-defense claim.

The judge on the case has yet to rule on the request. A trial is tentatively set to begin the first week of March.

