Thursday Morning Headlines: Man dies after chairlift fall, Montana teams advance, Piglets rescued on highway

Man who fell from Red Lodge Mountain lift dies in hospital

BILLINGS — We now know the man who fell off a chairlift at Red Lodge Mountain has died in a Billings hospital.

Jeff Zinne, 37, was a business owner, husband and father.

He died Wednesday morning at St. Vincent Regional Hospital from blunt force trauma.

Montana basketball teams advance to the Big Dance

BOISE, ID — The Montana Grizzly men's team won the conference title with a 91-83 win over UNC late Wednesday night.

It is Montana's first Big Sky crown since winning back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019.

The Grizzlies will take a 25-9 record into next week's NCAA tournament.

The Montana State women will be dancing in the NCAA tournament after a thrilling, buzzer-beating win over Montana yesterday.

Piglets rescued after truck crash

ASHLAND — A truck carrying piglets crashed on Highway 212 Wednesday morning, next to Ashland.

The Montana Highway Patrol, Rosebud County Sheriff's Office, and the Montana Department of Livestock all jumped into action to help transfer the pigs from one trailer to another.

The crash delayed traffic for a few hours, and it is unclear if any pigs were injured.

