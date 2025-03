ASHLAND - A truck crash in Rosebud County near Ashland generated more than the usual amount of attention due to the cargo: pigs.

The crash happened early Wednesday on US Highway 212.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office said several agencies assisted in clearing the scene and transferring the piglets from one trailer to another, including the Montana Department of Livestock and the Montana Highway Patrol.

It was unclear if any pigs were injured.