Thursday Morning Headlines: Harasymczuk found guilty, Tariffs latest, Disaster response

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, March 6

Harasymczuk found guilty in death of stepson

BILLINGS -- A jury found Kristopher Harasymczuk guilty of deliberate homicide, assault of a minor, and tampering with evidence in the death of his stepson Jaxson Gatlin.

Jurors deliberated for under four hours before reaching a verdict Wednesday evening.

The decision came after Harasymczuk took the stand in Yellowstone County District Court on day seven of the trial.

Target warns of price increase due to tariffs

BILLINGS -- Montana retailers anticipate raising prices to offset the costs of three major tariffs set by the Trump administration on Tuesday.

A LendingTree study shows almost 95 percent of the state's imported goods are from China, Mexico, and Canada.

The CEO of Target said those hikes could start by the end of this week.

New Montana Red Cross head plans to boost response efforts

BILLINGS -- The new Montana Red Cross leader says she plans to increase disaster response across the state.

Executive Director Hannah Zuraff will lead the charge amid Montana's growing number of annual wildfires and flood disasters.

Zuraff says she aims to increase fundraising efforts while rallying more volunteers and mobilizing communities to respond to disasters close to home.

