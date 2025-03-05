BILLINGS- There’s a new, trailblazing leader at the American Red Cross of Montana.

Meet Hannah Zuraff, the organization's new executive director.

Watch the full video of this story below:

New Montana Red Cross leader anticipates increase in disaster response

In her new role, Zuraff has ambitious goals, including increasing fundraising efforts, rallying volunteers and mobilizing Montana communities to respond to disasters.

“There’s a lot of partnerships and collaborations,” she said.

Montana is no stranger to natural disasters, having faced historic wildfires and devastating floods in recent years. With these events becoming more frequent and costly, disaster-response efforts are ramping up.

And Zuraff is no stranger to responding.

“I graduated from the University of Montana with my master’s in public administration with a focus in nonprofit management,” she said.

Standing outside the Lockwood Fire Station, Zuraff emphasized the organization's reach, explaining that the Red Cross helps mobilize disaster response efforts in Montana and across the country—even as far as Los Angeles.

The organization works with partners in each Montana community, such as local fire departments to set up mobile response centers, train volunteers and even distribute smoke detectors to homes, keeping Montanans safe.

But its reach extends much farther.

“In the state of Montana last year, we had seven shelters we had to set up because of wildfires,” she said. “And we are constantly supporting people in times of disaster.”

Beyond disaster relief, the Red Cross plays a critical role in other forms of aid.

Last year, the agency responded to 24 home fires in Billings, highlighting that collecting blood is just one part of their broader mission.

Zuraff stressed that while the Red Cross is a national organization, it prioritizes local communities.

“These are the services we can provide: financial assistance, disaster mental health care, medical care—all of these things the Red Cross can offer in times of distress,” she said.

The Red Cross also has a strong presence in military support.

“We do have a large presence with our armed forces and military,” she said.

A portion of the organization’s funding—about three percent—comes from the Department of Defense.

However, Zuraff noted that recent news of President Donald Trump’s DOGE federal funding cuts have not impacted operations.

“We are really funded by the $20 gift, so being able to get folks to give both at a local level and nationally is crucial to our response efforts,” she said.

