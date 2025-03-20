Thursday Morning Headlines: Fatal teen crashes, More towing troubles, Chairlift safety

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, March 20

Fatal teen crashes spark push for driver safety education in Yellowstone County

BILLINGS - Two recent fatal vehicle crashes involving teens in Yellowstone County have sparked discussion aimed at driver safety education.

Most recently, the Montana Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old Laurel teen died in a rollover crash on Interstate 90 early Tuesday morning.

On March 2, a 16-year-old girl from El Paso, Texas, died near Laurel.

According to Safe Kids of Yellowstone County, 42 teens have died in vehicle crashes in Montana between 2020 and 2021 alone.

Billings couple dealing with big bill from troubled Anderson Towing

More complaints emerge against Billings tow-truck company

BILLINGS - More Montanans are coming forward saying a Billings towing company overcharged them.

Anderson's Towing was taken off the Montana Highway Patrol's towing rotation list following an investigation stemming from a crash last year.

At that time the company overcharged a Bozeman business, Kenyon Noble, more than $6,000.

A Billings woman said she was charged nearly $10,000 for a short tow in February.

The company referred MTN News to its attorney, who said Anderson has appealed the tow-truck committee's decision.

Red Lodge chairlift fatality prompts calls for more oversight for ski resorts

Calls increased for boosting safety at Montana ski resorts

BILLINGS - Some are calling for more oversight of Montana's ski industry as the investigation continues into the death of a snowboarder at Red Lodge Mountain.

Jeffrey Zinne died after falling from the Triple Chair lift on March 10.

A few Democratic lawmakers believe the state should resurrect a Passenger Tramway Safety Board.

