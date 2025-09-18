Thursday Headlines: YVAS director response, Laurel train derailment, New jail addition

YVAS director refuses to return to shelter amid incinerator investigation, RiverStone Health responds

BILLINGS - The investigation continues this morning at the Yellowstone Valley animal shelter, more than a week now after the on-site incinerator malfunction while the FBI burned seized methamphetamine.

The YVAS executive director says she will not bring shelter staff and animals back to the building until the city considers the incinerator inoperable.

On Wednesday, RiverStone Health officials say while they approve disposal of pills and marijuana at the incinerator, they were unaware meth was burned there last week.

No injuries reported after Laurel train derailment

LAUREL - No one was reported hurt on Wednesday after a train derailment caused a pair of cars to leave the tracks at the Laurel Rail Yard.

BNSF officials say the derailment took crews several hours to correct.

Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public and the materials inside the cars remain unknown.

BNSF says the cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

Yellowstone County jail short-term-hold addition nears completion

BILLINGS - A new expansion to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility is nearly complete this morning.

Law enforcement leaders say the $6 million new addition will provide nearly 9,000 square feet of space to hold nonviolent criminals short term.

The two-story facility, which will be able to hold up to 60 inmates. will have a soft opening in October.