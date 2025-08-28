Thursday Headlines: School safety, Grand Avenue construction, Rivals now teammates

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, Aug. 28

'Make ourselves better': Montana schools talk security following Minnesota shooting

'Make ourselves better': Local schools talk security boosts following Minnesota shooting

BILLINGS - In the wake of Wednesday's Catholic school shooting in Minnesota, Billings area schools are detailing the increases they are making to security.

The shooting left two dead and injured at least 17 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, where Mass was being held.

"It's terrible, obviously," said Billings Central teacher Krista Wahl on Wednesday. "Every time you see any school violence, you just want to pray for all involved."

Read the full story

Billings soda shop ready for Grand Avenue construction to wrap up

Local business on Grand Avenue excited for construction to wrap up

BILLINGS - The Pop Stop, a Billings business on Grand Avenue, is having a difficult time with the road construction in front of Billings Senior High School.

"We've definitely felt it. It hurts," Dustin Polak, owner of The Pop Stop said Wednesday.

Polak said that the construction has blocked the business since July.

Read the full story

Rivals turned teammates: Hardin, Lodge Grass join forces on football field

Rivals turned teammates: Hardin, Lodge Grass join forces on football field

HARDIN - The Bulldogs at Hardin High School are preparing for a new football season, but this year will be different.

Starting this football season, the Hardin Bulldogs are teaming up with the Lodge Grass Indians.

The 40 players on the Hardin-Lodge Grass co-op team are confident this season will be more successful than ever.

Read the full story

Watch the latest weather forecast