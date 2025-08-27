Billings soda shop ready for Grand Avenue construction to wrap up

BILLINGS — The Pop Stop, a Billings business on Grand Avenue, is having a difficult time with the road construction in front of Billings Senior High School.

"We've definitely felt it. It hurts," Dustin Polak, owner of The Pop Stop said Wednesday.

Watch The Pop Stop owner talk about the construction:

Local business on Grand Avenue excited for construction to wrap up

Polak said that the construction has blocked the business since July.

"We've seen about a 60% reduction in business," Polak said.

One employee said that from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., she only saw three customers come by the shop.

The construction is costing The Pop Shop customers and money, according to Polak.

"We're talking tens of thousands of dollars," Polak said.

Polak said that the beginning of summer was strong, as more people were looking for a cool treat.

“June was a great month, and July started off really well. But the second half of July and then most of August has been very slow,” Polak said.

Fortunately, the construction hasn't stopped those who are highly motivated for a sweet treat.

"The traffic coming through is the regulars, the people around the community here who have been walking to us. You know, we've got some great neighbors," Polak said.

While the construction has been difficult for people to get to the shop, Polak said the construction workers have been helpful.

“Any time I've talked to them about moving their trucks, getting them out of the way, they've done it promptly,” Polak said.

Oftentimes, they would also stop by to get lunch or a drink.

City Engineer Mac Fogelsong said that the construction is set to finish in front of Senior High in the next couple of days.

“The big goal in front of Senior High was to wrap that up when school starts. So we're right up against that timeline but I think we're going to make it,” Fogelsong said. The first of school is Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The project stretches from Division Street up to Virginia Lane, and the stretch from Division to Third Street West is expected to wrap up in October.

With school right around the corner, Polak is hopeful that the crowds will come back to the shop.

“We've been really looking forward to school starting back up and getting that lunch rush that we always get. And then we get a nice after-school rush too,” Polak said.