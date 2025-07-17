Thursday Headlines: PBS cuts, Commissioner selection, Stolen truck

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, July 17

BILLINGS - Public radio and television stations across the United States could face critical challenges if Congress proceeds with potential budget cuts exceeding $1 billion.

The U.S. Senate passed President Trump's request to rescind $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting funding.

Yellowstone Public Radio's news director says the proposed act could cut up to $270,000 in annual funding.

BILLINGS - The field is smaller for Yellowstone County Commissioners as they seek to replace the late John Ostlund on the board.

Yellowstone County Republicans narrowed the field to three candidates.

The remaining two members of the commission are expected to select one of the three at a meeting next Tuesday.

Billings police recover stolen truck

BILLINGS - Billings police say they have found a stolen truck involved in a brazen theft investigation in Lockwood.

Investigators say the case stems back to June 28, when two suspects skipped town after stealing the truck and an RV from two local businesses.

A man using the name Jonathan Shane Roberts is believed to have used fraudulent checks to buy both.

It remains unclear if the RV has been found or if the two suspects are in custody.

