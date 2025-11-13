Thursday Headlines: Montana farmers, Rimrock Mall, Workplace safety

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, Nov. 13

“They’re scared”: Montana farmers struggle amid government shutdown

BILLINGS - Despite the reopening of government offices, Montana farmers continue struggling with financial fallout as federal aid payments remain delayed.

The USDA reopened more than 2,000 service offices in late October to distribute $3 billion in aid, but the Montana Farmers Union says some producers are still waiting on federal checks.

The union's president says farmers are scared to face their bankers this fall and winter with low crop prices and unsold harvests creating additional financial pressure.

The delayed payments come at a critical time when agricultural producers need funds to cover operational costs and prepare for the upcoming season.

Rimrock Mall’s 2024 property taxes still delinquent as lien remains unsold

BILLINGS - Developers want to bring a Dutch Bros Coffee to Rimrock Mall, but the shopping center still owes more than $590,000 in back taxes.

Yellowstone County Treasurer Hank Peters says the mall's owner, Kohan Retail Investment Group, acknowledged the debt but hasn't paid up.

The company owes $8.7 million in property taxes on malls nationwide, but new businesses like Dunham's Sports are still moving into the Billings location.

The outstanding tax debt raises questions about the mall's financial stability as it continues attracting new tenants.

Lockwood company receives $101,000 in dividend for workplace safety

LOCKWOOD - Montana ranks among the highest in the nation for workplace accidents, but some local companies are being rewarded for their safety efforts.

The Montana State Fund recently gave back more than $4 million that Yellowstone County companies had paid toward workplace accident insurance.

One recipient, Weave Industries, was rewarded with more than $100,000 for keeping costs down and preventing workplace accidents.

The rebates recognize companies that maintain strong safety records and help reduce overall workplace injury rates in the state.

