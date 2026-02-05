Thursday Headlines: Hauck retires, Tribe responds, Anne Frank exhibit

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, Feb. 5

Montana football coach Bobby Hauck retires; Bobby Kennedy to take over program

MISSOULA - Montana head football coach Bobby Hauck announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Montana wide receivers coach Bobby Kennedy has been named head coach and will oversee operations of the program going forward.

Hauck, a 61-year-old Missoula native who grew up in Big Timber, has coached the Grizzlies for 14 seasons over two terms. His second stint started prior to the 2018 season, included a trip to the FCS national championship game to conclude the 2023 season and a berth in the FCS semifinals this past season.

Montana tribe fights federal government effort to change narrative at Little Bighorn National Monument

LAME DEER - The Northern Cheyenne Tribe announced it will fight the Trump administration's effort to alter or remove displays honoring tribal involvement at the Little Bighorn National Monument.

In a press release issued Wednesday, tribal officials said the tribe has taken official action "to oppose the reported Trump Administration order to change or remove signs, markers, and exhibits recognizing Native Americans at the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument. In a unanimous vote 11-0, the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council adopted a resolution to prevent changes to or removals of Native American markers, monuments, and signage at the battlefield."

The tribe cites federal and state law that authorized the Indian Memorial at the national monument.

'Empowering': Students become teachers of Anne Frank exhibit at Billings West

BILLINGS - Fifteen students at Billings West High School are taking on the role of educators, as they guide their peers through a traveling Anne Frank exhibit, which is currently in the school cafeteria.

The exhibit will be in Billings until Feb. 20, when history teacher Rob Stanton will deliver it to Bozeman. For now, those 15 volunteer docents are leading tours and sharing Anne Frank's story with multiple classes each day.

"It's really empowering to be able to tell her stories," said Boston MacDonald, who's one of the docents. "Just hearing how mature she was as a 14-year-old and hearing her stories and the things she wrote is very inspirational."

Q2 Weather