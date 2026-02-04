Montana football coach Bobby Hauck to retire

MISSOULA — Montana head football coach Bobby Hauck is retiring.

Skyline Sports first reported the news Wednesday morning, and MTN Sports has since confirmed. The university also announced Hauck's retirement.

Montana wide receivers coach Bobby Kennedy has been named head coach and will oversee operations of the program going forward.

Hauck, a Big Timber native, has coached the Grizzlies for 14 seasons over two terms. His second stint started prior to the 2018 season, included a trip to the FCS national championship game to conclude the 2023 season and a berth in the FCS semifinals this past season.

Hauck is the winningest coach in Montana and Big Sky Conference history. At Montana, he compiled an overall record of 151-43, including an 86-23 mark in league play.

His teams reached the playoffs 13 times, and he won 21 playoff games.

Montana is holding a news conference later Wednesday.

This report will be updated.